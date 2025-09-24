Second arrest made after Sandy Springs officer struck by motorcycle on GA 400

SANDY SPRINGS, GA — Police have made a second arrest in connection with a crash that seriously injured a Sandy Springs police officer on GA 400 on Saturday evening.

Investigators say the officer, whose name has not been released, was struck by a motorcycle while investigating a separate crash. Police previously described his injuries as “significant,” but confirmed he is alive and recovering.

Sgt. Leon Millholland said David Anthony Hightower was driving a car and racing alongside the motorcyclist who hit the officer. Hightower now faces reckless driving and racing charges.

The motorcyclist, who was hospitalized after the crash, will face charges once released, according to police.

“The gentleman who was arrested Tuesday afternoon was involved in racing the motorcyclist Saturday evening that led to the accident,” Millholland said.

The officer is said to be in good spirits after undergoing surgery to repair two broken legs.