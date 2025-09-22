Local

Sandy Springs officer struck by motorcyclist while investigating crash

By Miles Montgomery
SANDY SPRINGS, GA — A Sandy Springs police officer is recovering after being seriously injured in a crash on Saturday evening.

The officer was struck by a motorcycle while investigating a crash on State Route 400. The identity of the officer has not been released. Sandy Springs police officials described the injuries as “significant” and said they are “thankful to share that he is alive and currently recovering.”

Sandy Springs police thanked the community for their well wishes, prayers, and support.

“Your kindness and encouragement mean a great deal to the officer, his family, and all of us at the Sandy Springs Police Department,” the department said in a social media post. “Moments like these remind us how strong our community truly is. We deeply appreciate you standing with us during this challenging time.”

Police did not release details about any charges pending for the motorcyclist accused of hitting the officer.

