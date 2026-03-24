Runaway teen arrested in attempted bathroom assault at Kroger

CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA — A runaway teen has been arrested in connection with an attempted bathroom assault at a Kroger in Cherokee County.

Investigators say a woman used her keys to fight off the suspect after noticing someone standing outside a bathroom stall.

Authorities say the suspect was later found with several bags stolen from the store, and investigators were able to link him to the attempted attack.

The teen is charged with criminal attempt to commit rape and criminal trespass.

Investigators also believe the same suspect may be responsible for entering multiple female restrooms in the Macedonia area.