Robbery crew sentenced for their attempt in smash-and-grab robbery of Dunwoody jewelry store

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Four multi-convicted felons have learned their fate for their involved in an attempted-smash-and-grab robbery at a jewelry store in Dunwoody.

According to court documents, in July 2023 the Federal Bureau of Investigation began investigating jewelry store robberies in the southeastern U.S.

Agents learned that the robberies were arranged by Deuntria Lyons. Lyons, who was an inmate at the Valdosta State Prison was serving six life sentences for planning other robberies from behind bars.

In Nov. 2023, the FBI intercepted several phone calls and text messages between Lyons and his associates, including Melvin Asbury, Mark Oliver, and Santino Parks.

Officials said, in those conversations, Lyons and Oliver discussed the date, location, and other details of Lyons’s plan to rob a jewelry store in Dunwoody. This also included plans for two of the suspects to enter the store armed with handguns while a third person waited in a getaway car.

On Dec. 1, 2023, FBI agents spotted three of the suspects in a car near the jewelry store that Lyons talked about previously. Oliver, Parks, and Jamaury Marshall were arrested at the scene. Authorities said they found masks, gloves, trash bags, two sledgehammers, two loaded Glock pistols, and a loaded high-capacity magazine in the car. Moments later, Georgia State Patrol arrested Asbury in another car.

Lyons and a second person were indicted on Dec. 12 on a charge of conspiracy to commit robbery and other charges.

“These defendants posed a significant threat to public safety when they terrorized innocent victims during their crime spree,” said U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan.

At the time of their arrests, Asbury, Marshall, Parks, and Oliver were all on probation or parole with the state of Georgia following convictions for violent crimes. In 2022, Asbury was granted parole after serving nearly 17 years of a 20-year sentence for armed robbery, kidnapping, aggravated assault, burglary, and weapons possession charges. Marshall was on probation after being in prison for burglary, aggravated assault, and weapons-possession charges. Parks was on probation for robbery by force, aggravated battery, and burglary. Oliver was on probation for robbery and acts of violence while in prison.

They were sentenced as follows:

Melvin Asbury, 39, of Atlanta, was sentenced to five years, and three months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release after he pleaded guilty on June 20, 2024, to attempted Hobbs Act robbery.

Jamaury Marshall, 29, of Johns Creek, was sentenced to eight years, and four months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release after he pleaded guilty on June 7, 2024, to possession of a firearm, which he was prohibited from possessing due to his status as a convicted felon.

Mark Anthony Oliver, 23, of Atlanta, was sentenced to five years, and three months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release after he pleaded guilty on June 26, 2024, to attempted Hobbs Act robbery.

Santino Demarco Parks, 29, was sentenced to seven years in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release after he pleaded guilty on June 20, 2024, to conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act robbery, attempted Hobbs Act robbery, and possession of a firearm as a convicted felon.

“These defendants clearly showed no regard for the law as they continued their crimes even while on parole. All four were willing to put innocent civilians at risk during the commission of these armed robberies and it is fortunate no one was hurt because of their selfish desire for wealth,” said Sean Burke, Acting Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta. “Hopefully this federal sentence will send the message that the FBI will not tolerate the behavior of repeat violent offenders.”