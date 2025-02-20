Reward offered for suspect accused of killing East Point Family Dollar customer

EAST POINT, Ga. — A reward has been offered leading to the arrest of the man accused of killing a customer at a Family Dollar in East Point on Christmas Eve 2024.

Police say Justin Hodges was a security guard at the Family Dollar store on Delowe Drive. Hodges is wanted for murder and aggravated assault.

He is accused of fatally shooting 34-year-old Scott Melton last year and remains on the loose.

Officers did say Hodges was acting as a security guard at the store. But officers say he wasn’t hired by the store, WSBTV says.

Police say Hodges hired by the store manager who is his girlfriend. Officers say they arrested her for obstruction after she lied about communicating with Hodges after he disappeared.

Crime Stoppers Atlanta is offering up to a $2,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and indictment of Hodges.

Tips can be submitted anonymously at 404-577-8477 or online at www.crimestoppersatlanta.org.