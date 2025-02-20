Georgia family wants answers after Family Dollar security guard who killed man remains on the loose

EAST POINT, Ga. — A Georgia family is searching for answers about why the security guard who is accused of killing their loved one at a Family Dollar in East Point on Christmas Eve has not been arrested yet.

Police in East Point say the U.S. Marshal’s Office is searching for a gunman accused of fatally shooting 34-year-old Scott Ray Melton.

East Point police told WSBTV they arrested a suspect in the case. But the shooter remains on the loose.

They didn’t want to release the suspect’s name because they didn’t want it to hinder them from catching the suspect, according to WSBTV.

The victim’s sister, Brandy Davis, said Christmas will never be the same.

“I used to change his diapers,” Davis said.

Officers say the gunman was acting as a security guard at the store. But officers say he wasn’t hired by the store. Instead, he was hired by the store manager, who police say is his girlfriend.

She was arrested for obstruction after police say she lied about communicating with the suspect after he disappeared.