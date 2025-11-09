Crime And Law

Rapper Rod Wave arrested in Atlanta on drug and weapon charges

Rod Wave, real name Rodarius Green (Fulton County Sheriff's Office)
ATLANTA — Rapper Rod Wave is behind bars after being arrested Friday night by the Atlanta Police Department on multiple drug and weapon charges.

According to jail records, the artist whose real name is Rodarius Green, was booked into the Fulton County Jail on charges including possession of a Schedule II substance, possession of a Schedule V substance, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a crime, and reckless driving.

This marks Green’s third arrest in Fulton County this year, following previous arrests in May and June.

Authorities have not yet released details on what led up to his latest arrest.

