Preschool teacher, director arrested in child cruelty investigation

BROOKHAVEN, GA — Brookhaven police have arrested a teacher and the director of a local preschool following a child cruelty investigation involving young children.

Police say 27-year-old Charles Wheeler, a teacher at Oglethorpe Presbyterian Pre-School and Kindergarten, is charged with six counts of cruelty to children in the first degree.

Investigators say the allegations involve Wheeler using excessive measures to restrain children inside a classroom, causing distress to the children.

“There’s reason to believe that the way children were handled was just too excessive,” Brookhaven Police Lieutenant Carlos Nino said.

Police say the children involved range in age from 11 months to 3 years old.

Investigators say the case began after reports of improper handling of children at the preschool. Police say witness and parent statements later led to charges against Wheeler.

The school’s director, 63-year-old Beverly Moon, is also facing charges.

“She was made aware of some of these incidents, but decided not to report it to the authorities,” Nino said.

Police say Moon is charged after investigators determined she allegedly knew about Wheeler’s conduct and did not alert authorities.

Both Wheeler and Moon are in custody.

Police say the investigation remains active and are asking anyone who believes their child may have been a victim to contact Brookhaven police.

WSB Radio’s Jennifer Perry contributed to this story.