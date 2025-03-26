Police search for two suspects caught on video beating, robbing man in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Police need the public’s help in identifying two people who committed an armed robbery that was caught on video on Sunday afternoon in northeast Atlanta.

Officers responded to the 800 block of Willoughby Way around 4:30 p.m. after reports of an armed robbery. The video shows two men appearing to physically beat the male victim while robbing him.

One of the suspects pointed a gun at the victim’s head while he was on the ground. The gun appeared to have discharged during the incident, however, the victim was not shot, police add.

The male victim, whose identity was not released, has multiple lacerations to his head and face.

Both of the suspects ran away on foot.

Anyone with information on this case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org, or by texting CSGA and the tip to CRIMES (738477).

WARNING: The video below contains graphic language that could be considered offensive.

