Police search for two persons of interest in connection to deadly Atlanta shooting

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are asking for help identifying two persons of interest in connection to a deadly shooting on Tuesday evening.
Officers responded to reports of a shooting near the 900 block of Joseph E. Boone Boulevard NW around 9 p.m.
Upon arrival, officers found a 35-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was rushed to the hospital where he later died.
The identity of the victim was not released.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information on this case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org, or by texting CSGA.