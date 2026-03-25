Police search for two persons of interest in connection to deadly Atlanta shooting

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are asking for help identifying two persons of interest in connection to a deadly shooting on Tuesday evening.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting near the 900 block of Joseph E. Boone Boulevard NW around 9 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a 35-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

The identity of the victim was not released.

The investigation is ongoing.