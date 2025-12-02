Police need help solving murder of 21-year-old woman metro Atlanta

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — DeKalb County police need the public’s help identifying and finding the suspect or suspects who are responsible for the death of a 21-year-old woman who was caught in the crossfire of a shooting in October.

Officers responded to a shooting outside of an Exxon gas station in the 3000 block of Moreland Avenue around 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 26. The victim, identified as Kinaya Hightower was celebrating with friends at a car meet-up outside of the gas station when two groups of people started shooting. The woman later died.

Police investigators say Hightower was an innocent bystander.

Anyone with information or who may be able to identify anyone in the surveillance photos are encouraged to contact DeKalb County police. They can send an anonymous tip through the free DeKalb County PD (Tip411) app or by texting “DKPD” to 847411, followed by the tip.