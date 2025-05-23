Crime And Law

Police need help finding man wanted in connection to Atlanta shooting

By Miles Montgomery
Man wanted in connection to northwest Atlanta shooting (Atlanta Police Department)
ATLANTA — Police in Atlanta need the public’s help in finding a man accused of shooting another man in northwest Atlanta in April.

Police responded to the 2600 block of Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway after reports of a shooting around 1:45 a.m. on April 28.

Upon arrival, officers found the man with a gunshot wound. He was rushed to the hospital.

Investigators say the man wanted in connection to the shooting was seen in surveillance photo and video.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

