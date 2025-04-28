Crime And Law

47-year-old man shot in northwest Atlanta shooting, police say

By Miles Montgomery
ATLANTA — A 47-year-old man was rushed to the hospital after being shot in northwest Atlanta early on Monday morning, Atlanta police say.

Police responded to the 2600 block of Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway after reports of a shooting around 1:45 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers found the man with a gunshot wound. He was rushed to the hospital. The current extent of the victim’s injury is unknown.

The man was unable to provide officers with information regarding the shooting, officials say.

The shooting remains under investigation.

