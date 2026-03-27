Police investigation underway in Newton County

NEWTON COUNTY, GA — An investigation is underway after a shooting involving a Georgia State Patrol trooper in Newton County on Friday.

According to officials, a GSP trooper was involved in a shooting, however the trooper was not shot.

According to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, “police units are currently at Liberty Middle School assisting with the landing of LifeFlight, which is responding to a Georgia State Patrol-related incident.”

A suspect is being life-flighted from a landing location at Liberty Middle School, according to officials.

Authorities encourage the public to avoid the area near Liberty Middle School as emergency services respond.

The GBI is investigating.

This is a developing story. Stay with WSB Radio for updates.