Police investigate multiple shootings across Atlanta

ATLANTA — Police are investigating multiple shootings across Atlanta within hours on Saturday.

Officers responded to a shooting near the 400 block of Fennel Way just before 1:30 a.m.

Police say a 21-year-old woman was shot. She was rushed to the hospital. Investigators say the “incident was domestic in nature and that the female was shot by a known male suspect.”

The investigation remains ongoing at this time.

Around 3 a.m. on Saturday, officers responded to a shooting at 42 Rawson St. Police say a 28-year-old man was shot multiple times.

On Friday evening, police say a victim approached individuals who appeared to be breaking into a vehicle and was shot near Moreland Avenue.

Police are searching for suspects.