Crime And Law

Police investigate multiple shootings across Atlanta

By Miles Montgomery
Atlanta Police Department
By Miles Montgomery

ATLANTA — Police are investigating multiple shootings across Atlanta within hours on Saturday.

Officers responded to a shooting near the 400 block of Fennel Way just before 1:30 a.m.

Police say a 21-year-old woman was shot. She was rushed to the hospital. Investigators say the “incident was domestic in nature and that the female was shot by a known male suspect.”

The investigation remains ongoing at this time.

Around 3 a.m. on Saturday, officers responded to a shooting at 42 Rawson St. Police say a 28-year-old man was shot multiple times.

On Friday evening, police say a victim approached individuals who appeared to be breaking into a vehicle and was shot near Moreland Avenue.

Police are searching for suspects.

Top Stories
Miles Montgomery

Miles Montgomery

Digital Content Producer

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!