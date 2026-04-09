Police chase on I-75 leads to arrests in alleged prison drop plot

MONROE COUNTY, GA — A police chase on I-75 in Monroe County ended with the arrests of two metro Atlanta men accused of planning a prison drop.

Deputies said the pursuit ended on Highway 41, where both suspects attempted to flee on foot before being taken into custody.

Authorities identified the suspects as Keshaun Bonner of Forest Park and Zykier Watkins of Powder Springs.

After searching the vehicle, deputies said they found marijuana, multiple cell phones and a drone, items they believe are commonly used in prison drop operations.

Investigators said one of the suspects admitted the items were intended for a drop at Dooley State Prison.

Both suspects are being held in Monroe County without bond.

WSB Radio’s Mary Ryan Howarth contributed to this story.