Crime And Law

Atlanta MARTA train passenger grazed by bullet

By WSB Radio News Staff
Marta train Marta train
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA, Ga. — Police are investigating a shooting that left a MARTA train passenger injured in Atlanta on Saturday morning.

Police investigators say a train was heading south to the Buckhead MARTA station on Peachtree Road when a man was grazed by a bullet around 8:30 a.m.

The victim was rushed to the hospital. The identity of the victim and current extent of his injury is unknown.

Investigators are working to determine if the shot was fired from on the train or from outside.

MARTA police say they are searching for a suspect.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!