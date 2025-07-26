Atlanta MARTA train passenger grazed by bullet

ATLANTA, Ga. — Police are investigating a shooting that left a MARTA train passenger injured in Atlanta on Saturday morning.

Police investigators say a train was heading south to the Buckhead MARTA station on Peachtree Road when a man was grazed by a bullet around 8:30 a.m.

The victim was rushed to the hospital. The identity of the victim and current extent of his injury is unknown.

Investigators are working to determine if the shot was fired from on the train or from outside.

MARTA police say they are searching for a suspect.