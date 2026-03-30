Passenger makes bomb threat on flight landing in Atlanta

ATLANTA — The FBI is investigating after a passenger made a verbal bomb threat on a Frontier Airlines flight after it landed at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

According to a Frontier Airlines spokesperson, the flight from Columbus, Ohio had touched down and was taxiing to the gate when a passenger made the threat. As a precaution and in coordination with local authorities, the aircraft was parked in a remote location for investigation.

Atlanta police say the incident involved an unruly passenger. Federal and local authorities later determined the threat was not credible.

The pilot declared a security threat, and the plane was moved away from other aircraft and airport equipment. Air stairs were brought in so passengers could safely exit the plane, and those on board were later bused to the terminal.

Passengers reported the man had been acting strangely before suggesting he had an explosive device.

At the same time, Atlanta police also responded to a separate bomb threat at State Farm Arena. Authorities say no devices were found there either.

There is no word on any charges against the passenger accused of making the threat.

The investigation remains ongoing.