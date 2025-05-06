Crime And Law

Newton County teen killed, man injured in shooting, police say

By Miles Montgomery
(Matt Gush - stock.adobe.com)
By Miles Montgomery

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — Monroe police are investigating a shooting that left a teenager dead and a man critically injured early Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to the area of Lacy Street in Monroe after reports of a shooting around 1 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers discovered, a 17-year-old male with a gunshot wound. The victim, identified as Eitienne Boakye of Covington, later died from his injuries.

Officers 23-year-old Jazaier Burgess was found near the corner of Pine Park Street and Knight Street. He was rushed to an Atlanta area hospital.

The current extent of his injury is unknown.

This remains an active investigation.

Police encourage anyone with information related to this shooting to come forward.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!