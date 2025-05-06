Newton County teen killed, man injured in shooting, police say

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — Monroe police are investigating a shooting that left a teenager dead and a man critically injured early Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to the area of Lacy Street in Monroe after reports of a shooting around 1 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers discovered, a 17-year-old male with a gunshot wound. The victim, identified as Eitienne Boakye of Covington, later died from his injuries.

Officers 23-year-old Jazaier Burgess was found near the corner of Pine Park Street and Knight Street. He was rushed to an Atlanta area hospital.

The current extent of his injury is unknown.

This remains an active investigation.

Police encourage anyone with information related to this shooting to come forward.