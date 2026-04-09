New agreement aims to reduce mental health backlog in Georgia jails

ATLANTA — A new agreement between the state and advocacy groups aims to reduce long delays for mental health evaluations and treatment in Georgia’s criminal justice system.

Advocates say the backlog has led to lengthy jail stays, delayed court proceedings and increased costs, with some people waiting months or even years for evaluations and care.

“The reality of it is, is that people right now are sitting in jail,” said Georgia Advocacy Office Legal Director Devin Orland.

Orland said some individuals have waited up to two years behind bars for evaluations and treatment to determine if they are fit to stand trial.

“While jails have an obligation to ensure that people have proper care, it’s not the most healthy environment and these people have not been convicted of a crime,” Orland said.

Attorney Ben Gunning with the Southern Center for Human Rights said delays often begin immediately after arrest and worsen over time.

“It starts from the moment they’re arrested and it gets worse as the months continue through the criminal process,” Gunning said.

Gunning said the state’s behavioral health agency has committed to completing evaluations within 30 days of a court order.

“So that people can move through the systems more quickly and get their cases going so they’re not languishing in the non-therapeutic environments that we know jails to be,” he said.

Under the agreement, officials hope to clear the backlog within six months, with a goal of ensuring no one waits more than 120 days by November.

Advocates said delays in evaluations can worsen symptoms and increase risks for those with mental health issues, while also creating strain on jail systems and court schedules.

“I am grateful that the department recognizes that this is an issue,” Orland said.

WSB Radio’s Veronica Water’s contributed to this story.