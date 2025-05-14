More than 100 people cited after attempted street racing meet-up at a metro Atlanta park

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — More than 100 people were cited, one person was arrested and a car was impounded after DeKalb County police say a large group of people attempted to join a recent street racing meet-up at a metro Atlanta park.

Officers responded to a call about illegal street racing at Wade Walker Park on Rockbridge Road around 1:15 a.m. on Saturday.

Officers from Tucker, Stone Mountain and Lithonia police departments issued 100 citations for being in the park after dark.

DeKalb County police arrested one person for an outstanding warrant.

Officials say “video evidence helped connect the suspected organizer to other similar meet-ups recently."

A warrant for the arrest of that individual was issued for organizing an exhibition of laying drags. Police did not release their identity.

Conditions of their bond will include staying away from DeKalb County parks and two other known locations for street racing meet ups, DeKalb County police add.

“DeKalb County Police would like to thank Stone Mountain Police and Lithonia Police for their assistance in this large, collaborative effort to crack down on street racing. DKPD would also like to remind anyone considering taking part in a street racing takeover that we have zero tolerance for such events that disrupt and endanger our community,” DeKalb County police said.