Metro Atlanta police investigate shooting that left man and woman injured

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — Gwinnett County police are investigating a double shooting in Norcross that left a man and a woman injured.

Officers were called to a location in the 5100 block of Willow Oak Trail, where they found both victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both the man and woman were taken to the hospital for treatment. Police said they are in stable condition.

Detectives believe the shooting is domestic-related and involves individuals who were known to each other.

“It appears that it was a domestic altercation between potentially a male suspect and the male victim and the female,” said Gwinnett County Police Sgt. James Lawson.

Lawson also said, “The male victim and female victim were together, and then the potential suspect, the altercation initially started with both males.”

Investigators have not identified a suspect and are continuing to gather information.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gwinnett County police or Crime Stoppers.