Metro Atlanta men sent to prison in massive insurance fraud case

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — Two Gwinnett County men are headed to prison for their roles in a multi-million dollar insurance fraud scheme involving medically unnecessary genetic testing.

Federal investigators say the scheme involved marketers posing as door-to-door salespeople or attending health fairs to collect DNA samples. Authorities say those samples were used to bill Medicare, Medicaid, and private insurance companies for testing that was not needed.

The Justice Department says the operation involved sham contracts, kickbacks, and bribes, with laboratories in multiple states used to submit fraudulent claims totaling more than a half-billion dollars.

Reyad Salahaldeen of Buford was sentenced to more than 12 years in prison. Mohamad Mustafa of Duluth of Duluth was sentenced to three years.

Prosecutors say both men pleaded guilty to paying health care kickbacks as part of the scheme.

Investigators say the DNA test results were not used in patient treatment.

Authorities say 11 co-conspirators have already pleaded guilty in connection with the case.

WSB Radio’s Jennifer Perry contributed to this story.