Metro Atlanta man sentenced to 10 years in prison for firing shot at officer

BARTOW COUNTY, GA — A Georgia man has pleaded guilty to federal gun charges, two years after his arrest for firing a shot at Cartersville Police while hunkered down in his crashed car.

Cpt. Greg Sparacio says three officers returned Shane Barfield’s fire, but nobody was hurt.

Sparacio tells WSB Radio the community is much safer since Barfield’s off the street.

“We train often and thankful in this instance, it paid off,” he said. “When they say he has a firearm now, they’re wondering was he involved in an assault, was he involved in a robbery, should he not just have a firearm. So, you definitely don’t know which direction to go in.”

The multi-convicted felon and domestic abuser is sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Sparacio says officers didn’t know what they would find two years ago when they responded to 911 calls reporting a single-car crash, and a driver walking around with a gun.

“Dangerous felons like Barfield forfeit the right to bear arms,” said U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg. “Barfield broke the law when he possessed and discharged a stolen gun, endangering the safety of police officers and bystanders alike. Thanks to the brave, on-scene efforts of the Cartersville Police Department and subsequent collaboration with the FBI, Barfield will now serve a significant sentence in federal prison without the possibility of parole.”