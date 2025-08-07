Metro Atlanta man accused of making racist threats online denied bond

FAIRBURN, Ga. — A 42-year-old metro Atlanta man who was accused of making racist and antisemitic threats online will remain in jail.

Fairburn man Christopher Robertson appeared in federal court earlier this week after being accused of posting videos threatening Jews and Blacks on social media, as well as visiting several Jewish facilities across metro Atlanta.

Federal authorities said Robertson posted a series of videos online, where he made racial threats and claimed to be the “official spokesperson for the white race.”

On July 30, he was seen wandering around the Jewish Federation of Greater Atlanta and later at a synagogue in midtown where he’s accused of making derogatory remarks about Jewish people.

Robertson, who also calls himself James Lomak, was arrested on Friday after a long stand-off with the FBI.

These types of threats are not taken lightly, police say.

Theodore S. Hertzberg, the United States Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia, says officials will “aggressively prosecute anyone who utilizes the internet to threaten and intimidate other people.”

If convicted, Robertson could face five years behind bars, Herzberg said.