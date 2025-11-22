Crime And Law

Man shot after approaching car break-in suspects in Atlanta

By Miles Montgomery
Police sirens (Matt Gush/Matt Gush - stock.adobe.com)
ATLANTA — An investigation is underway after a man was shot in Atlanta late Friday evening.

Officers responded to a shooting call near the intersection of Metropolitan Avenue and Moreland Avenue around 9:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was rushed to the hospital by ambulance. The current extent of the victim’s injury is unknown.

Investigators say the incident happened at 468 Moreland Ave SE, where the victim approached individuals who appeared to be breaking into a vehicle and was shot.

Police are searching for suspects.

The investigation remains ongoing.

