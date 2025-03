GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia man was sentenced to 25 years in prison after being convicted for drug trafficking in Gwinnett County.

Jose Luis Sandoval was arrested after officials say he was trying to ship more than 17 kilos of methamphetamine to Alabama.

“Dangerous drugs like this are not tolerated in Gwinnett County,” Gwinnett County District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gatson said.