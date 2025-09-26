Crime And Law

Man sentenced to 14 years for blowing up Decatur ATM, gambling with stolen cash

By WSB Radio News Staff
Abdurrahim Jalal (DeKalb County Police)
By WSB Radio News Staff

DECATUR, GA — A man who used a pipe bomb to blow up an ATM in Decatur and then went on a gambling spree with the stolen money has been sentenced to 14 years in federal prison.

Prosecutors say 55-year-old Abdurrahim Jalal detonated the device at a Bank of America branch at North DeKalb Mall on March 29, 2023. He stole about $90,000 from the machine before traveling to a North Carolina casino, where he spent days gambling with the cash.

During a search of Jalal’s home, federal agents discovered eight fully assembled or nearly completed pipe bombs.

Jalal was convicted of bank theft, use of an explosive to commit a felony, arson, and two counts of possession of an unregistered destructive device.

WSB’s Bill Caiaccio contributed to this story

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!