Man sentenced to 14 years for blowing up Decatur ATM, gambling with stolen cash

DECATUR, GA — A man who used a pipe bomb to blow up an ATM in Decatur and then went on a gambling spree with the stolen money has been sentenced to 14 years in federal prison.

Prosecutors say 55-year-old Abdurrahim Jalal detonated the device at a Bank of America branch at North DeKalb Mall on March 29, 2023. He stole about $90,000 from the machine before traveling to a North Carolina casino, where he spent days gambling with the cash.

During a search of Jalal’s home, federal agents discovered eight fully assembled or nearly completed pipe bombs.

Jalal was convicted of bank theft, use of an explosive to commit a felony, arson, and two counts of possession of an unregistered destructive device.

