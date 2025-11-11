Man dead, teen injured in northwest Atlanta shooting

ATLANTA — Police are investigating a deadly shooting that left one man dead and a teenager injured in northwest Atlanta.

Officers responded to reports of gunfire at a residence on Lois Place, just west of Shirley Clarke Franklin Park, where they found a 16-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound to the arm. He was conscious and alert when taken to the hospital for treatment.

A second male victim was also found at the scene with gunshot wounds but was pronounced dead.

Atlanta Police say they are canvassing the area for witnesses and surveillance footage as part of the ongoing investigation. So far, no arrests or charges have been announced, and detectives have not determined a motive.

The Atlanta Police Homicide Unit is leading the investigation.