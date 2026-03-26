Crime And Law

Man in custody after police find drugs, automatic weapon at restaurant

By WSB Radio News Staff
Police (vmargineanu - stock.adobe.com, File)
By WSB Radio News Staff

MARIETTA, GA — Marietta police say a man is in custody after officers found drugs and multiple firearms when he allegedly refused to leave a local restaurant.

According to police, officers responded to a call for help from a restaurant manager. When they arrived, officers say they saw the outline of a handgun in the suspect’s pocket.

Investigators say officers recovered a stolen Glock that had been modified with an illegal switch, making it a fully automatic weapon. Police say the gun contained a magazine with 31 rounds and one in the chamber.

Officers also found a second gun and what the suspect described as “medicine” packaged for individual sale.

Police say the man was carrying a backpack filled with marijuana packaged for distribution along with additional supply.

The suspect is being held at the Cobb County Jail without bond.

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