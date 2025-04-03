Georgia man faces charges in connection to largest drug operation in state history

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — A 39-year-old Alpharetta man faces federal charges after he was found in possession of a massive amount of fentanyl in Sandy Springs.

The Sandy Springs Police Department and DEA Atlanta received a tip about drug activity at an apartment complex off Georgia 400 and Abernathy Road last month.

After obtaining a search warrant, they seized 240,000 fentanyl pills, 11 pounds of fentanyl powder, more than two pounds of cocaine, a pound of meth, and two firearms from Antuwan Brown.

Officials say it is the largest fentanyl seizure in the history of the northern district of Georgia.

Sgt. Leon Millholland with Sandy Springs police previously said it was enough to kill 2.5 million people. Just “two milligrams of fentanyl can kill an individual.”