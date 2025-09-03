Crime And Law

Man charged in connection to fentanyl overdose in Marietta

MARIETTA POLICE
MARIETTA, GA — A Marietta man has been charged in connection with the 2024 fentanyl overdose of a 27-year-old Jasper man.

Marietta police responded to a possible overdose call around 10 p.m. on Sept. 1, 2024, at the 1200 block of Powder Springs Street. Officers found 27-year-old Tyler Hass unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Cobb County Medical Examiner’s Office, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, and the Cobb County District Attorney’s Office worked together to identify 27-year-old Grant Mull in connection with Hass’s death.

Authorities executed a warrant and charged Mull with involuntary manslaughter for the fentanyl overdose. He is currently being held without bond at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center.

“While we cannot be certain, we believe this is the first case of its kind in Cobb County,” Marietta police officials said. “We want to specifically recognize the efforts of the MPD Crime Interdiction Unit and all others who tirelessly worked to bring justice to the Hass family.”

