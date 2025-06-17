Crime And Law

Man charged in death of 57-year-old woman in Atlanta

By Miles Montgomery
(blende11.photo - stock.adobe.com)
ATLANTA, Ga. — A man faces charges after being accused of hiding the death of a 57-year-old woman on Saturday in southwest Atlanta.

Police responded to the 700 block of Deckner Avenue around 1:20 a.m. after reports of an unresponsive woman.

The woman was pronounced dead on the scene by medical personnel. The identity of the woman was not released.

Officers arrested 57-year-old Steven Simmons and charged him with Concealing the Death of Another Person and Tampering with Evidence.

Police say the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the official cause and manner of death pending an autopsy.

Simmons was taken to the Fulton County jail. The investigation remains ongoing.

