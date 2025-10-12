Man arrested for vandalizing Eternal Flame at The King Center

ATLANTA — A 26-year-old man is facing multiple charges after police say he vandalized the Eternal Flame at Martin Luther King Jr.’s burial site.

According to investigators, Brent Jones urinated in the reflecting pool and then damaged the Eternal Flame by stomping on it.

Fulton County Jail records show Jones is charged with second-degree criminal damage to property, criminal trespass, public indecency, and a misdemeanor count of willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.

Despite the damage, officials say The King Center remains open to visitors.