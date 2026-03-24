Man arrested, charged in connection with double homicide in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Atlanta police arrested a man wanted in connection to a double fatal shooting in November of 2025.

Officers responded to a person shot call at the 1500 block of Hardee Street on Nov. 9. Upon arrival, officers located two males deceased from apparent gunshot wounds.

Earlier this week, officers arrested 35-year-old Marcus Caldwell for his involvement in shooting.

He faces multiple charges, including two counts of Murder, two counts of Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

He was transported to the DeKalb County Jail for processing.