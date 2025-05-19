Crime And Law

Man arrested after pulling gun on his brother, shooting at police in Atlanta

By Miles Montgomery
ATLANTA — A man was arrested and faces charges after pulling out a gun on his brother in front of his children in southeast Atlanta on Sunday evening.

Officers responded to 1940 Fisher Rd. after reports of a domestic disturbance around 9:44 p.m.

Investigators say a victim asked his brother identified as 35-year-old Demetrius Gray to leave his home.

Gray then became “combative and brandished” a gun toward his brother in front of his children, according to police.

When officers arrived, Gray ran into a wooded area.

Police officials say Gray fired a shot toward officers from “his elevated position.”

During the search for Gray, officers found a t-shirt on the ground with a revolver inside.

Gray was later arrested and faces pending charges.

No injuries were reported.

