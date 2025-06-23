Kennesaw State University student killed, woman injured in shooting near campus

KENNESAW, GA — A 24-year-old Kennesaw State University student was killed and a woman was injured in a shooting inside the Bixby Apartments near the Kennesaw State University campus.

The shooting happened overnight at the apartment complex on George Busbee Parkway, which is located directly across from Fifth Third Stadium and is marketed as off-campus housing for KSU students.

Jalen Parker was killed in the shooting, authorities say.

Investigators say an argument earlier in the day led 22-year-old Anthony Lockett to return to the apartment with others before confronting the people inside with a gun.

“He had been in the apartment earlier in the day when an argument occurred,” said Cobb Police spokesman Aaron Wilson. “The suspect then left, returned with other people and confronted those inside with a gun.”

Lockett allegedly fired several shots, striking Parker, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say someone else in the apartment also returned fire.

A 40-year-old woman, identified as Lockett’s mother, was also injured during the shooting.

Lockett has been taken into custody and is facing charges of aggravated assault and murder.

The investigation remains ongoing.