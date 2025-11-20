Crime And Law

Jail contractor charged, accused of smuggling drugs into Clayton County jail

By WSB Radio News Staff
Clayton County Jail
By WSB Radio News Staff

CLAYTON COUNTY, GA — A metro Atlanta area jail contractor was arrested after being accused of smuggling contraband into the Clayton County jail.

With help from K-9 units, police discovered nearly 290 grams of marijuana and more than 300 grams of tobacco that was concealed inside Nshara Larris’ office desk during “Operation Clean House.”

Harris faces multiple charges, including possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, crossing guard lines with drugs, and giving inmates drugs without consent of the warden.

Clayton County Sheriff Levon Allen says his administration will not tolerate corruption or misconduct.

