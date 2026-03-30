Illegal tire dumping crackdown leads to multiple arrests in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — DeKalb County leaders say they are taking a zero-tolerance approach to illegal tire dumping as the issue continues to grow across metro Atlanta.

County officials say illegal dumping is both an environmental hazard and a costly crime for taxpayers.

DeKalb County CEO Lorraine Cochran Johnson joined police officials to announce several arrests tied to tire dumping cases.

“Illegal dumping will not be tolerated in DeKalb County. We will find you, and we will hold you accountable,” Johnson said.

Officials say recent enforcement efforts have led to the removal of 30,000 illegally dumped tires across the county.

Authorities say 10 individuals have been arrested and charged, and four additional suspects are still being sought.

Police say charges related to tire dumping can escalate to felony status depending on the total weight of the tires involved.

Johnson says the issue is also a public health concern and places a strain on county resources.

She also highlighted the county’s amnesty program, which allows residents to dispose of tires at no cost.

“Anyone who is a DeKalb County resident can bring their tires, and we will receive them and properly dispose of them,” Johnson said.

Officials say some of the top offenders include companies that are paid to dispose of tires properly.

The following individuals have been charged in connection with tire dumping cases dating back to 2025:

Aaron Burton

Marley Distin

Joseph Franklin

Casey Hight

Ayetigbo Olayemi

Marvio Ramey

Michael Roberts

Keith Sampson

Gabriel Trawick

Mario Ware

The search continues for the four additional suspects involved. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Dekalb County Police Department.

WSB Radio’s Graham Carroll contributed to this story.