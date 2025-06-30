Hundreds of people charged in $14B ‘Operation Gold Rush’ healthcare fraud scheme

ATLANTA, Ga. — “Operation Gold Rush” is being called the “largest healthcare fraud takedown in history” and involves multiple states including Georgia.

FBI official Christopher Delgado more than $14 billion dollars in alleged fraud was billed to Medicare, Medicaid and private insurance programs.

Officials say 324 defendants, including 96 doctors, nurse practitioners, pharmacists, and other licensed professionals face multiple charges in connection to the healthcare fraud case.

One case involves a cardiology provider who had in-person services in Georgia and Nevada at the same time on the same day.

“This record-setting Health Care Fraud Takedown delivers justice to criminal actors who prey upon our most vulnerable citizens and steal from hardworking American taxpayers,” said Attorney General Pamela Bondi.

Officials say the schemes result in harm to physical patients through unnecessary medical treatments, or failure to provide the correct treatments. The schemes also contribute to the nationwide opioid epidemic and steal money that people pay for the care of their elders and vulnerable citizens.

“Healthcare fraud drains critical resources from programs intended to help people who truly need medical care,” said FBI Director Kash Pate said.

In Illinois, five defendants were charged in connection to a $703 million scheme “in which Medicare beneficiaries’ identification numbers and other confidential health information were allegedly obtained through theft and deceptive marketing.”

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services announced it prevented over $4 billion from being paid in response to false and fraudulent claims.

More than $245 million in cash, luxury vehicles, cryptocurrency, and other assets were seized by the government and the billing privileges of 205 providers were revoked or suspended.