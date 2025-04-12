Crime And Law

Gwinnett Co. police release video of aviation unit tracking down, arresting shooting suspect

By Miles Montgomery
Gwinnett County Police arrest woman in connection to shooting (Gwinnett County Police)
By Miles Montgomery

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police released video of officers and the aviation unit tracking down and arresting a suspect wanted in connection to a shooting on March 20.

Investigators say they were informed of a person wanted in connection to a shooting after a dispute with a colleague. The victim, whose identity was not released, was shot in the shoulder. The current extent of the victim’s injury is unknown.

The Gwinnett County Police Intelligence Unit and Aviation tracked down a gray Nissan Rogue driven by 24-year-old Emely Ruiz of Norcross.

Ruiz was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault, Battery, and Possession of a Firearm during the commission of a felony.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!