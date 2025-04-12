Gwinnett Co. police release video of aviation unit tracking down, arresting shooting suspect

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police released video of officers and the aviation unit tracking down and arresting a suspect wanted in connection to a shooting on March 20.

Investigators say they were informed of a person wanted in connection to a shooting after a dispute with a colleague. The victim, whose identity was not released, was shot in the shoulder. The current extent of the victim’s injury is unknown.

The Gwinnett County Police Intelligence Unit and Aviation tracked down a gray Nissan Rogue driven by 24-year-old Emely Ruiz of Norcross.

Ruiz was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault, Battery, and Possession of a Firearm during the commission of a felony.