Georgia Supreme Court questions Clayton County prosecutor over citations to non-existent cases

CLAYTON COUNTY, GA — The Georgia Supreme Court is raising concerns about a Clayton County prosecutor who cited non-existent court cases during a hearing.

The issue involves Assistant District Attorney Deborah Leslie and came up during the appeal of a high-profile murder case involving Hannah Payne.

Justice Nels Peterson questioned Leslie about her court filings.

“There are at least five citations to cases that don’t exist,” Peterson said.

Peterson also noted, “Including three quotations that don’t exist.”

Clayton Judicial Circuit District Attorney Tasha Mosley says her office is investigating how the filings were created.

“We are still investigating the matter and that brief on how that brief came to be, and the arguments. We are just as horrified as I sat and watched it also,” Mosley said.

Mosley also said, “This is not how my office operates. This is not how I expect my office to operate.”

The Georgia Supreme Court has ordered the office to provide a response within 10 days.

Attorneys in several states have been fined in recent years for using artificial intelligence to write court documents that cited cases that do not exist.

WSB Radio’s Veronica Waters contributed to this story.