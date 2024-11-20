Georgia mother found guilty, but mentally Ill, in murder of her infant daughter

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A Cherokee County jury found a Georgia mother guilty in the death of her infant daughter. However, officials say she was also found to be mentally ill.

Officials say 24-year-old Chloe Driver was convicted in the stabbing death of Hannah Driver in December 2020. The infant, according to officials, was stabbed multiple times with a kitchen knife.

According to Driver’s defense attorneys, she suffered a psychotic episode at the time of her daughters murder.

Driver is scheduled to be sentenced in December.