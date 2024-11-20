Crime And Law

Georgia mother found guilty, but mentally Ill, in murder of her infant daughter

By Miles Montgomery
Gavel

Guilty verdict FILE PHOTO: Jose Ibarra was found guilty of the murder of Laken Riley. (olegkruglyak3 - stock.adobe.com)

By Miles Montgomery

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A Cherokee County jury found a Georgia mother guilty in the death of her infant daughter. However, officials say she was also found to be mentally ill.

Officials say 24-year-old Chloe Driver was convicted in the stabbing death of Hannah Driver in December 2020. The infant, according to officials, was stabbed multiple times with a kitchen knife.

According to Driver’s defense attorneys, she suffered a psychotic episode at the time of her daughters murder.

Driver is scheduled to be sentenced in December.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!