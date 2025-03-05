GBI says woman killed by police accused of fatally stabbing teenaged son

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — The victims of a deadly stabbing and a deadly shooting at an apartment complex in Hiram have been identified by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The GBI says 38-year-old Danielle McDowell fatally stabbed her 18-year-old son Khalil Wigfall on Sunday.

Officers responded to the Columns on Bill Carruth Parkway around 1:15 p.m. and found a man lying in the parking lot. Officers also said McDowell was seen holding a knife.

When officers ordered her to drop the knife, police say she moved toward officers with the knife.

Officers initially tried to use a taser to stop McDowell. When the taser failed, she was later shot by an officer, according to the GBI.

Khalil was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. McDowell was rushed to a hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Family members say McDowell was suffering from a mental health crisis.

A GBI Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy, GBI officials said.