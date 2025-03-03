GBI investigates deadly police shooting following fatal stabbing in Hiram

PAULDING COUNTY Ga — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is looking into a deadly officer involved shooting that occurred Sunday afternoon at The Columns Apartments in Hiram. The incident unfolded after police responded to reports of a stabbing at the complex on Bill Carruth Parkway.

According to authorities, officers arrived at the scene around 1:14 p.m. and found a man lying in the parking lot, along with a woman holding a knife. When officers ordered her to drop the weapon, she allegedly moved toward them without complying.

Officers first attempted to stop the woman with a Taser, but when that failed, police opened fire, striking her.

The identities of the individuals have not yet been released, and investigators have not disclosed the nature of their relationship.

Paulding County Sheriff Ashley Henson described the crime scene as extensive.

“This crime scene is massive,” Henson said. “It started in an apartment and then went to another area of the apartment complex, and the male individual was in one place, and the female was in another place here in the parking area.”

Hiram police confirmed that no officers were injured during the incident. The Paulding County Sheriff’s Office is assisting with the investigation.

The GBI has taken over the case, which remains ongoing.