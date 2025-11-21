Crime And Law

GBI investigating after armed suspect critically injured in DeKalb County police standoff

By WSB Radio News Staff
By WSB Radio News Staff

LITHONIA, GA — The GBI is investigating after a suspect was critically injured in a brief standoff with DeKalb County police on Errol Drive.

Officers were called to the home on reports that a person was being held against their will. DeKalb police spokesman Blaine Clark says officers encountered an armed suspect when they arrived.

“Upon arrival officers encountered the suspect and gunfire was exchanged. One suspect was struck and later transported to an area hospital in critical condition. No officers were hurt,” Clark said.

DeKalb police requested assistance from the GBI, which is now leading the investigation into the incident.

