Gang member arrested, crystal meth seized during Forsyth Co. traffic stop

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A traffic stop for a reckless driver in Forsyth County earlier this month led to a drug bust and the arrest of a Ghostface Gangster gang member.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said on March 13, deputies pulled over a driver identified as James Anderson for driving across the double yellow line multiple times and using a blue light as a tag light.

Deputies used their PA to tell Anderson to move his car after he was blocking the entrance of a subdivision.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said deputies smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from the car. After searching Anderson’s car, deputies found 78.3 grams of crystal methamphetamine, more than $2,400 in cash, a digital scale and packaging materials.

Anderson was arrested for Trafficking Methamphetamine, Possession Drug Related Objects, Failure to Maintain Lane and Illegal use of blue lights.

“James Anderson is now a resident of the Freeman Hotel where he gets 2 hot and a cot. If you are traveling with drugs in your car, maybe not stand out to law enforcement by using a blue light on your car and not able to maintain your lane,” the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said.