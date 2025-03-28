Crime And Law

Gang member arrested, crystal meth seized during Forsyth Co. traffic stop

By Miles Montgomery
Drugs seized during traffic stop in Forsyth County (Forsyth County Sheriff's Office)
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A traffic stop for a reckless driver in Forsyth County earlier this month led to a drug bust and the arrest of a Ghostface Gangster gang member.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said on March 13, deputies pulled over a driver identified as James Anderson for driving across the double yellow line multiple times and using a blue light as a tag light.

Deputies used their PA to tell Anderson to move his car after he was blocking the entrance of a subdivision.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said deputies smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from the car. After searching Anderson’s car, deputies found 78.3 grams of crystal methamphetamine, more than $2,400 in cash, a digital scale and packaging materials.

Anderson was arrested for Trafficking Methamphetamine, Possession Drug Related Objects, Failure to Maintain Lane and Illegal use of blue lights.

“James Anderson is now a resident of the Freeman Hotel where he gets 2 hot and a cot. If you are traveling with drugs in your car, maybe not stand out to law enforcement by using a blue light on your car and not able to maintain your lane,” the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said.

