GA Secretary of State issues warning about cemetery memorialization scam

ATLANTA — Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has issued a warning to the public after a grieving widow fell victim to a cemetery memorialization scam.

According to Gabriel Sterling, the Chief Operating Officer for the Georgia Secretary of State, a woman was targeted by an imposter posing as a Veteran’s Affairs Cemetery representative where her late husband was set to be buried.

The woman’s initial attempt to pay fees was rejected by Zelle due to fraud detection. The woman then paid $1,200 through pay pal, according to officials.

The incident happened before the woman’s late husband was laid to rest.

“The scam artist contacted her saying if you don’t pay this money, we’ve got to either cancel the service or move it but you have to do it,” Sterling

said.

The funeral home says scams are alarmingly common.

Raffensperger listed common signs of fraud, including:

Bogus fees and upselling of services that should be free, such as burial in a VA national cemetery, which includes a gravesite, perpetual care, a government-provided headstone, and more at no cost to eligible families.

Pressure tactics demanding immediate payment for unfamiliar services.

False claims of unpaid debts on behalf of the deceased without verifiable proof.

Unsolicited offers of help from unverified sources claiming to advocate for your loved one’s memorial benefits.

Tips to avoid falling victim to these scams include:

Research funeral homes and check for disciplinary actions before committing to services.

Engage with funeral home/cemetery representatives directly to confirm plans, benefits and avoid unnecessary charges.

Ensure family members are informed of end-of-life decisions and document them properly.

Never sign blank documents or agreements without reviewing charges and fees in full.

Police are investigating the incident.

If you or someone you know has been targeted by a memorialization scam, report it to the Secretary of State’s Cemeteries Division at cemeteries@sos.ga.gov.



