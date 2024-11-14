Flock cameras help Brookhaven police identify, charge 3 in connection to deadly shooting

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — Brookhaven police identified, arrested and charged three people in connection to a deadly shooting on Nov. 9, thanks to flock cameras and license plate readers.

Police responded to Blackburn Park around 5:26 p.m. after reports of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers found 21-year-old Brandon Davis with a fatal gunshot wound.

Thanks to flock cameras and license plate readers, detectives were able to identify the three people wanted in connection to the shooting.

Officials say evidence showed Azra Sheppard, Diamni Henry and Davion Meux conspired together to persuade Davis to meet at Blackburn Park thinking that they would all be executing a business transaction.

On Wednesday, police executed a search warrant at a home in Atlanta, identified as the known address of Sheppard, the suspected “getaway” driver.

“Brookhaven’s ongoing investments in cutting-edge crime fighting technology has once again brought a swift resolution to this senseless and violent crime,” said Brookhaven Mayor John Park.

Sheppard, Henry and Meux face felony murder and armed robbery charges.