Family of 14-year-old murdered in Newnan wants justice served ‘all the way’

NEWNAN, Ga. — Deputies continue to make arrests in the murder of a 14-year-old boy found dead on the side of the road in September.

“I think about him all the time, all the time,” Annie Simon said tearfully.

Deputies said Simon’s grandson, Jordan Alvin Simon was found dead on Rocky Mount Road in Meriwether County on Sept. 25.

Investigators said Thaddeus Stokes, 23, has been arrested and charged with several crimes, including Simon’s murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Last Wednesday, Meriwether County deputies and Newnan police arrested two other suspects: Jamarion Mondrez Ford,18, and Maurice Jamarcus Malone, 20, both of Newnan.

“It just hurts me really bad, really bad. I think about how they did him,” Simon told Channel 2′s Audrey Washington.

Investigators have not shared details on what led up to Simon’s death or what linked the suspects to it. But officials say Stokes’ arrest marked a “significant initial breakthrough” in the case.

“They were known to each other in this situation,” said Meriwether County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Col. Byron Hadley.

Deputies believe the three suspects brought Jordan Simon to Rocky Mount Road in Meriwether County, shot him once and left him to die.

“A person that lived in the area thought somebody had been struck by a car and then they called, and our personnel responded,” said Col. Hadley.

“Who got a heart like that? Tell me,” Annie Simon asked.

Ford and Malone are being held in the Meriwether County Jail without bond. Both are charged with murder.

“I hope justice be served all the way…not a little way, all the way with every one of them,” Simon said.